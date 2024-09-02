Ciudad Juarez.- A man was shot during a party and his friends took him to a clinic in the Santa María neighborhood for medical attention, according to official reports.

It was at 1:06 when preventive agents became aware of the event, after at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Chihuahua Street they were intercepted by two people in a cherry-colored Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck, who asked for help for their friend injured by a gunshot. The people reported that they were at a party that was taking place in a home in the sector when people aboard a blue Ford Taurus shot their friend once, who was identified as EO, so they immediately took him to a nearby clinic. The doctor in charge of treating the injured confirmed the gunshot wound to the left leg at the height of the femur with an entry and exit hole, although a stable health condition. The attack was reported to the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone to carry out the corresponding investigations.

Under the shelter of shadows

Yesterday morning, armed individuals attacked the exterior of a home and a personnel transport truck in the Senderos de San Isidro subdivision.

It was at the intersection of Senderos de Mendizábal and Senderos de Loriana where the incident was reported, at 1:29 in the morning, local officials reported. The complainant’s account specifies that it was a white pickup truck with a red bed from which two men in dark clothing got out and then approached the front yard of a property and a truck parked outside the house to detonate their weapons. Five spent .22-caliber shells were found at the scene. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made of those responsible.

