Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:38



| Updated 11:02 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A couple was arrested this Tuesday by the Murcia Local Police at a checkpoint deployed in the Murcian district of El Palmar. The driver, according to sources from the body, was driving despite not having a driver’s license and, in addition, there were several pending search warrants on him.

The agents of the Citizen Security group (GESC) stopped the couple as they passed through the aforementioned control, in El Palmar. In the search of the car, the police officers also discovered that they were transporting seven and a half kilos of marijuana buds, according to police sources. Both face alleged crimes against public health, forgery of documents and against road safety.