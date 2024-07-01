Tragedy at the summit in eastern Trentino where a mountaineer climber 32-year-old man lost his life after a fall. The man’s lifeless body was spotted by two hikers who immediately alerted the authorities.

Mountaineer; photo from the archive

A tragic accident occurred in Auction Top It cost a young mountaineer a lot of money. His name was Manuel Roberto the man who, on Saturday 29 June, lost his life while attempting to climb the Canalone dei Bassanesi. The thirty-two-year-old, resident in Cassola in the Vicenza area, was alone at the time of the accident. From an initial reconstruction, it seems that during the morning Manuel Roberto, alone, climbed towards Cima d’Asta from Canalone dei Bassanesi. Once he reached the top, it is possible that the man slipped on the rocky terrain, falling for more than 50 meters. The alarm was raised by some hikers who spotted the lifeless man under Cima d’Asta in the early afternoon and immediately alerted the emergency services.

Read also: Serious accident, hit by a car while he was cycling, he was only 19 years old: where and what happened

Thirty-two year old mountaineer loses his life on Cima d’Asta

The paramedics, who arrived on the scene within a short time, could do nothing but confirm the death of the young mountaineer. A helicopter rescue technician from the Alpine rescue who, together with the doctor, were lowered to reach the thirty-two year old. The Trentino Emergenza centre, which coordinated the rescue, also sent a second helicopter to the site to provide support in the recovery operations.

Read also: Tragedy on the beach, she died before the eyes of the bathers: where and what happened

Helicopter rescue; photo from the archive

After receiving permission from the authorities, the rescuers recovered the mountaineer’s body with the winch, which was transferred to Malga Sorgazza where she was handed over to the police. A tragic accident that cost the life of a young athlete.

From initial information we learn that the boy leaves behind a partner and a young son.