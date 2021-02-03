The American Joe DiMeo (22) became the first person in the world to receive a successful transplant of the face and both hands, as announced by his team at the New York University hospital.

The young man was in a horrible car accident in July 2018 that caused burns to 80% of his body, when he fell asleep while driving home. His car flipped over and then exploded.

Although he had the quick help of another driver who was passing through the place, due to the injuries several fingers were amputated, had severe scars on his face and loss of lips and eyelids, which affected his vision and his ability to lead a normal and independent life.

He spent four months in the burn unit, where he received numerous grafts and blood transfusions that saved his life. Doctors placed him in induced coma for two and a half months.

Joe DiMeo, first hand and face transplant in the United States. Photo AP.

After the operation, DiMeo assured that he now has “a second chance at life“and sent a message of hope.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel, never give up“said the patient at a press conference organized by NYU Langone Health, which carried out this pioneering operation.” I can’t wait to get back to work, “he completed.

The surgery was performed in August of last year and lasted about 23 hours. Involved a team of 96 people led by the surgeon Eduardo Rodriguez, director of the NYU Langone face transplant program.

“All of us are of the unanimous opinion that Joe is the perfect patient“Rodriguez said.” He is the most motivated patient I have ever met.

This was the fourth face transplant performed by Rodríguez, and the first of hands conducted under his direction.

Two other simultaneous face and hand transplant attempts are known, but both failed. One of the patients died from complications caused by an infection, while the other had to undergo an amputation of the transplanted hands.

Joe DiMeo, the world’s first hand and face transplant. Photo AP.

A reactive antibody test indicated that DiMeo would reject 94% of donorsSo finding a compatible one required a nationwide search “equivalent to finding a needle in a haystack,” Rodríguez said.

The compatible donor was finally found in Delaware, through the donor program Gift of Life.

DiMeo received a transplant of both hands to the middle of the forearm, including the radius and ulna bones, three dominant nerves, six blood veins that required vascular connections, and 21 tendons.

He also had a full face transplant, including his forehead, eyebrows, both ears, nose, eyelids, lips and skull bones, cheekbones, nose and chin.

Source: AFP

