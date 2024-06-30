Millions of people decide to migrate to the United States to work and build a better life. Unfortunately, many face the constant fear of being detained by authorities and deported. And a Mexican said through TikTok that, indeed, It is possible to be expelled from the country for a simple routine check.

From his profile on the Chinese social network, @uselunaj.m27, a Mexican migrant shares what his life has been like since he decided to leave his family and move to the United States looking for better opportunities. In his videos he makes it clear that despite missing his country and his parents, he is doing everything possible to achieve his dreams.

However, in one of his publications he shared that the fear of being deported became a reality while working in Phoenix, Arizona.

In the comments he explained that in reality His residence is in Chicago, but he went to Phoenix to do a job without expecting that this would cost him his permanence in the United States.

He said he had encountered immigration on two occasions, the first time he had no problems. But the second time he was stopped for a traffic check and, The police called immigration officers.

One of the users commented that Sometimes the sheriff is the one who detains people and then speaks to immigration, To which the Mexican responded: “Yes, that’s how it happened, they spoke to them themselves, they were about ten minutes away because we went through immigration and they didn’t do anything to us until the cops spoke to them.”

He later shared that although he enjoyed a few days in Mexico, He is already back in the United States.

Although he was deported, he was happy to be reunited with his family. Photo:TikTok @uselunaj.m27

Can you be deported for a traffic stop or ticket?

The Mexican’s story aroused curiosity and his video already has hundreds of comments, many of which wonder why he was detained and deported.

According to what he explained, The officers stopped him for no apparent reason, only to conduct a routine inspection. However, they were the ones who contacted immigration authorities to conduct a review of his status and when they realized that he was in the country illegally, they decided to deport him.

Your situation is not uncommon. A user shared that he was stopped because the rear brake light on his car was not working properly and That infraction led officers to find out his immigration status and later deport him.

And while the traffic police cannot decide on the deportation of a migrant, an infraction, even a minor one, can. alerts the authorities to find out the illegal status of a person and, if applicable, to carry it.

In this regard, the recommendation of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is remain silent, do not disclose any type of information about your immigration status, and know that, without your consent and probable cause, law enforcement authorities have no right to search you or your belongings.