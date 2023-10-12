The ball is once again stained by acts of intolerance. In the last few hours, the unfortunate case of a line judge who He was attacked with a brick at a soccer match and that he almost lost his life after the attack.

The events occurred in amateur soccer from Córdoba, Argentina, and in the middle of the match they were playing for the Clubes Unidos Saturday League, Brinkmann’s Atlas against Morteros’ Urquiza.

The line judge of the match, of the so-called neighborhood football championship, He was attacked with bricks in the middle of the game and before the gaze of several people who witnessed the dramatic scene.

According to several witnesses, around 9 pm last Saturday, several incidents occurred in the game, after the referee’s final whistle. Juan, the attacked linesman, He was hit with a brick that came from the side of the field.

“Players from the Atlas club went on top, causing fist blows, kicking and insults,” was the statement of the central referee in the Judicial Unit.

According to his version, “the match was taking place in normal terms, there was nothing out of place, the score was in favor of Atlas. With six minutes left, the home team scored and tied the game, leading to their elimination. From one moment to another, a person who entered the field and threw the brick, I think he had everything calculated“explained the judge.

And he added: “First he entered the field, where he tried to hit us, although he couldn’t. Then, he turned around and outside the perimeter fabric, “He threw a half brick that hit Juan’s cranial area.”

“He was dead for one minute and 20 seconds.”

The reaction of the referee team was to run to the locker room to protect themselves from the attacks and insults they received after the game. But, the line judge started to feel bad, that’s where the drama began

“Juan begins to tell me that he felt bad, that he couldn’t see, “I saw it blurry,” the judge indicated that he had already called the emergency services. “When we put him to bed, the guardian angel, Yamila Iturre, came in. She performed 13 CPR on him and we took him to the hospital. I have never experienced anything like this“.

The woman who saved the judge’s life stated that Juan was very close to losing his life “He was dead for a minute and 20 seconds,” but that in the middle of the dramatic moment, he was pleading for his children “He told me that he was short of breath.” , who felt like he was leaving. He asked me to please help him, because he had a family. At one point he was left with his mouth open and staring, so I did CPR.”

Fortunately, Juan managed to save himself and was transferred to a medical center in the city, where he is stable after receiving the strong brick blow.

For his part, heThe Argentine Prosecutor’s Office has 22 people charged for the serious aggression, among which are leaders, players and part of the Atlas Brinkmann coaching staff.

In addition, La Liga Sabatina Clubes Unidos called for tolerance to avoid these events: “We repudiate the acts of violence that occurred while the first division match between Urquiza and Atlas was being played on the Urquiza field last Saturday, October 7, 2023.” .

And he added: “The delegates of the San Jorge, Roca, Arsenal, Amelia, Atl. Este, Urquiza clubs and those present at this meeting have decided by common agreement, as of this date, to eliminate and not allow future participation of Club Atlas in Saturday football.”

