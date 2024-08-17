One of the greatest dreams of any person, both in the United States and in any other country, no matter how unattainable it may seem, is to win the lottery jackpot to become rich and change her life from one moment to the next. The same thing happened to a man in Michiganbut in a very particular way.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 53-year-old man from Macomb County who did not want to reveal his identity won the $795,905 jackpot in Fantasy 5 having guessed all five numbers he played, but incredibly He did this after he had hit four out of five the night before..

The lucky winner himself told the lottery authorities that He was already satisfied with his US$100 prize. for having guessed four numbers out of five despite regretting that He was only one short of the jackpot, which ended up arriving the following night.July 27th.

“I was excited to win $100, but disappointed because I was one number away from winning a big jackpot. I could never have imagined that the next night I would actually win the jackpot!“the winner told the Michigan Lottery, which learned of the fact through its email.

“I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won $1 in the drawing. I thought that was it, until another email came in telling me to log in to my account to claim my prize. When I logged in I saw US$795,905 pending“, he said, and He revealed that the first thing he thought at that moment was that it was a scam..

Winning the lottery changes anyone’s life Photo:iStock Share

Finally, Withdrew his Michigan Lottery prize And it was only at that moment that it dawned on him that he had won the jackpot, fulfilling the dream of any citizen who plays Fantasy 5 or any other lottery.

The strategy used by the US lottery jackpot winner

The Macomb man explained to the Michigan Lottery that Always buy Fantasy 5 tickets when the jackpot is over $250,000and that’s how she purchased her winning ticket online, through the official Michigan Lottery website.

“I usually buy my tickets at the store, but On the night of the drawing I realized that I had forgotten to buy someso I went to MichiganLottery.com and bought two,” he said. The numbers that won him were 02-05-17-21-30.