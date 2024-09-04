Fatal accident on the A14: 57-year-old Giovanni Corradetti, who got out of his car to change a flat tire, died after being hit by a van

The long trail of fatal accidents that continue to plague Italian roads continues inexorably. This time, the one who sadly paid the price was a 57-year-old man, John Corradettihit by a van on the highway while he was about to change his flat tire.

57-year-old Giovanni Corradetti dies

The man, a commercial agent by profession, originally from Rose Garden of Abruzzi but resident in Giulianovait is unfortunately dead on the spot.

The dynamics of the accident that cost the life of 57-year-old Giovanni Corradetti

The tragic road accident that unfortunately cost the life of a 57-year-old man, Giovanni Corradetti, occurred yesterday morning, Tuesday 3 September, around 8:30 am.

According to initial reconstructions carried out by traffic police officers, the man was travelling along theAdriatic Highwayin the direction of Ancona when, near the area of Spring waterCorradetti would have realized that he had a problem with the car: a flat tire. In an attempt to remedy the situation, the 57-year-old decided to stop in a lay-by on the emergency lane and proceed with replacing the flat tire. Just as he was about to do so, he was hit by a passing Fiat Doblò truck.

Once the alarm was raised, the 118 emergency medical services and an ambulance arrived promptly on site. Green Cross of Civitanova. Unfortunately, however, the man’s conditions immediately appeared very critical to the health workers and, despite desperate attempts at resuscitation, there was nothing that could be done for the 57-year-old.. The man died instantly.

The investigations are underway

In addition to the paramedics, the traffic police sub-section also arrived at the scene of the accident. Port St. George for the opening of the investigation. In fact, it will be necessary to proceed with the carrying out of the ritual surveys in order to ascertain the exact dynamics of the accident.

The body of Giovanni Corradetti was transported to the morgue of the Civitanova hospital where the coroner, Antonio Tomboliniwill perform the autopsy.

As per judicial practice, the driver of the van will be investigated for road homicide.

Meanwhile the mayor of Giulianova, John Constantinetogether with the entire municipal administration, has entrusted a post on Facebook a message of painful condolence:

“With respect and sincere affection. In these hours of immense pain, we offer our deepest condolences and join, deeply saddened, his family”.