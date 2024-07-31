Truly shocked all those who knew the highly esteemed chef. Relatives and friends shocked after such a dramatic event.

It’s truly incredible what happened to the well-known chef just as he was intent on paying his respects to a deceased person at the cemetery. In fact, just as he was bringing a flower to his mother’s grave, the culinary professional was stung by a wasp. Extreme bad luck and a shocking fatality that took his life after suffering a lethal anaphylactic shock.

We are talking about Mark Pavela renowned 47-year-old chef and sommelier from Trieste. The man, unfortunately, passed away on the evening of July 30 in the intensive care unit of the Cattinara hospital in Trieste.

Truly shocked all those who knew him, relatives and friends, after such a dramatic and unexpected event. The chef was highly esteemed also at international level. He will be remembered by many as a great professional as well as a tireless worker.

The accident occurred last Friday, when chef Pavel was stung by a wasp. Despite the sting and the pain, the 47-year-old decided to get into his car anyway, drive home on the Trieste Karst, trying to return to his home. During the trip, however, he felt ill. He stopped, and suffered a cardiac arrest that did not leave him time to receive effective aid.

Passers-by and those who noticed him in serious difficulty immediately alerted 112. rescuers They managed to revive him in extremis and take him to hospital, but his conditions progressively worsened until the tragic epilogue.

Pavel worked in agastronomic activity citizen. Many are remembering him in these hours. “He did so much for my life, in addition to being a collaborator he was a friend. He contributed to the creation of this place almost two years ago. It will be difficult to return,” says Massimo di Martino, the owner.

“We are sad and in disbelief. Pavel was a friend and a pillar of the Trieste chefs association, as well as an ambassador for Skmer Acmer. His experience and enthusiasm accompanied us in many adventures. We will carry many moments in our hearts and the entire association will remember him with affection”, reads a post on Facebook of theTrieste Chefs Association.

There Skmer Acmeran international culinary academy based in Split, remembered him with a post on social media: “His passion for cooking and his commitment to its promotion were an inspiration to many. We will all miss him.”