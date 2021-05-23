Prabhulal Prasannan he is a young student who was always the center of attention wherever he was. His face 80% covered with moles it made him unique in Kerala, his hometown in India. The adults whispered as they passed and the children freaked out. And he suffered cruelty like few others.

When Prabhulal started school, he sat alone at lunchtime because other children had afraid of their appearance and intimidated him relentlessly.

He also says that he was once followed by a group of boys while he was at a science fair. They harassed him and kept asking him why he had “Face of excrement”. Bullying was even added to recognize that even certain teachers preferred to stay away.

Because of the risks, he could not have surgery for his moles. Photo: Instagram

“They told me that when I was born, outside the hospital it was full of people who wanted to see the ‘different child’. Maybe I was always a celebrity ”, says today with a smile the 24-year-old.

Hostile school and university

“During my childhood and adolescence I went through many harrowing experiences. In class I had to sit alone on a bench with no one around. The other children were afraid to sit next to me and I had to be alone when everyone else was playing together, ”he says.

It also reveals another moment of extreme discomfort: when getting on the bus to go to school, the possibility of being intimidated generated panic.

Prabhulal Prasannan came to live in isolation with his family in Kirala, India. Photo: Instagram

The constant fear of being mocked led Prabhulal to live in a world of relative isolation. He withdrew from his few friends and social life, and encouraged himself to question God why he was born like this.

“Whenever I went to the temple to a festival, a wedding or any public event, I expected the ridicule of people,” he acknowledges.

Prabhulal Prasannan’s life was always marked by the gaze of the other. Photo: Instagram

When he finished school, he went to the university with the idea that things would be different there. He imagined that older youth would behave differently, but they did not, and on his first day they were already running away from him.

He thought about ending his life but he came out

The pain and rage had run so deep that Prabhulal even considered end his life. “My birthmark is destroying my dreams of studying, getting a good job, supporting my family, traveling, inspiring others and helping those in need,” he had thought at his worst.

“I was wrong in thinking that society would change its mind about me when I grew up. I realised that misconceptions do not change by themselves and that we must bring about that change”, He maintained and disseminates Subway.

The change in attitude led the student to look at life differently. Photo: Instagram

Prabhulal discovered that he could not change the vision and opinion of others, but he could change his own. It was when he decided that he would no longer hide his face or be ashamed of who he was.

Posting photos of himself and his birthmarks on social media for the first time in 2017, Prabhulal soon received dozens of comments from strangers who said it was an inspiration.

“I decided that I was no longer going to hide my face. And that despite looking different, I am capable of achieving my dreams,” he says.

Moles and surgery

Over time the moles on Prabhulal’s face stopped growing and he studied the possibility of surgically removing them.

“My black moles are my identity and I learned to live with them,” says Prabhulal. Photo: Instagram

But beyond the hope of a change, doctors alerted him to the significant risk of surgery to remove them, especially those on the right side.

But Prabhulal’s change in attitude had a direct impact on his spirits. And understand that the beauty of people comes from within.

“We have to decide how others will see us, so I decided to do it with pride. My black moles are my identity. I have learned to accept them and realize that I am unique in this world, “he acknowledges.

And he closes with optimism: “Those who used to mock today speak of me with pride” –