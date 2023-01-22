Claydian Santos, 27, gave birth to her son, Ingerson, by caesarean section on January 18, at Padre Colombo Hospital in the Brazilian state of Amazonas.

Santos was in hospital for a routine consultation, but doctors realized the unborn child was too big for her to carry to full term.

Ingerson, who is in a hospital incubator in stable condition, is believed to be the largest baby ever born in Amazonas, measuring 59cm in length, according to the British Daily Mail.

And the child set a new record in the state, which was last updated in 2011, by a boy who weighs about 5.8 kilograms and is about 54 centimeters long.

However, Angerson did not break the national record set by Edmilton dos Santos, born in 2005 and weighing 8 kilograms.

Doctors said at the time that his size was likely related to his mother’s diabetic condition.

Anna Bates was the largest child ever born naturally, in Italy in 1955, when she weighed 10.2 kilograms.

Padre Colombo Hospital is collecting donations to buy new clothes for Ingerson, because the clothes his parents bought him will not fit him.

The hospital is looking for infant-sized clothes and diapers between the ages of 9 months and 1 year.