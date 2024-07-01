There has been no news of this young man since yesterday. In fact, Alex Marangon, a 26-year-old young man originally from Marcon, in the province of Venice, is disappeared from the early hours of yesterday, Sunday 30 June. Search for the boy underway, unfortunately still unsuccessful.

The boy walked away from the party in which he was participating, which began on Saturday evening, and since then there has been no news of him. The alarm was raised by some friends who were with him at the event at the Abbey. Alex was attending that party, specifically a private event at the Benedictine Abbey of Santa Bona in Vidor.

According to a first reconstruction in fact, the boy, at a certain point, would have walked away. It would have been late at night, around 3 in the morning, and he would have left without giving any meaningful explanation to those present. When his friends didn’t see him return, they alerted the authorities. And so the searches by the competent authorities began.

The mayor of Vidor, Mario Bailo, published an initial description of what happened: “He was at a private party in the Abbey. Around 3 in the morning they saw him there, then they noticed that he was moving away, but they don’t know in which direction he went”. In short, the testimonials I’m not much help. The young man left his car, documents and cell phone at the scene. All rather suspicious and worrying elements. The searches began immediately after the report, concentrating in the Piave area.

Currently, the firefighters of the provincial command of Treviso, together with the divers of Venice, are searching the waters of the Piave River. There are no positive results from the search in the river area. The surrounding areas of Covolo di Pederobba and Vidor are being checked. A task force composed of civil protection, firefighters and carabinieri is operating on site, with the help and support of the Drago helicopter for aerial searches.

“We were expecting Alex from us. We were supposed to go to lunch together. Then they called us to tell us they couldn’t find him anymore.” THE parents by Alex Marangon, incredulous, talk about waiting on Sunday morning for the 26-year-old who disappeared in the night between Saturday and Sunday. Along with the hope of finding him still healthy, there are also many moments of desperation and discouragement. The mayor opened the COC (municipal operations center) several hours ago to support the rescuers busy searching for the boy.