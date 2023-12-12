Milena Zarate She was approached by the 'Amor y fuego' cameras after her ex-salient Jonathan Maicelo was reported for physically and psychologically attacking Samantha Batallanos. Zárate revealed that, at the time, she was direct with the boxer about not wanting to start a love relationship. We tell you all the details below.

YOU CAN SEE: Milena Zárate reveals the STRONG REASON why she did not bathe for a month: “No one could take me out”

What did Milena Zárate say about Jonathan Maicelo?

Zárate assured that “he always put in his place” Jonathan Maicelo when he adopted an out of character attitude. He also indicated that it is true that he is an arrogant person.

“The concept I have of him as a person, like what I have known about him, is that what is happening (with Samantha Batallanos) surprises me a lot. Altanero was with me at some point, like what happened there (in the United States), and I always put him in his place. “I always made things clear the first time.”he initially maintained.

YOU CAN SEE: Milena Zárate denies being involved in threats to Pilar Gasca: “I wouldn't have anyone killed”

Why didn't Milena Zárate and Jonathan Maicelo start a relationship?

The Colombian women He noted that, during their trip to the United States, she refused to have sexual relations with him, and then the boxer left her alone in the hotel they were sharing in New York state.

“Maicelo has always been very open. So he thought I was hesitating and I told him I didn't want to (be with him), and that's it, he left me stranded at the hotel. We were always friends, there was an attempt at something, but now, it didn't happen. “I went through things that I never want to go through again in my life.”he finished.

#quotHe #arrogant #mequot #Milena #Zárate #reveals #start #relationship #Maicelo