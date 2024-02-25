Across the United States, no one is completely safe from crime. There are cities that are more dangerous than others and both in the case of Florida and other states, people could expect an assailant to approach them with a gun in hand. However, A man surprised the authorities after having attacked and robbed his victim using an unconventional and quite strange weapon.

According to what was announced by the authorities of the Sunshine State, around 3:50 PM last weekend they went to Warbler Lane in Big Pine Key, after being alerted to an attack. In the place They found the victim, a sixty-year-old man who had cuts on his arms and head.

Officers later located the suspect near the scene, who was identified as Newton Auer Brungart, age thirty-three, according to reports. News Channel 8. The man was arrested and charged after beating his victim. However, What caught the most attention is that in his assault he used a coral rock, as shared by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Brungart is currently charged with aggravated assault and robbery after it was confirmed that he attacked the victim, hit him with the rock and stole his things including his identification and other belongings. Although Fortunately, the wounds caused by the peculiar weapon did not put his life at risk, The fact of having used a coral made this case different from the others.

The assailant used a coral stone.

The safest town in Florida, according to a study

Although in all states there is the possibility of being surprised by crime, Florida has a small town in which people can live much more peacefully according to a recent insurance company report MoneyGeek which determined which are the safest cities in the United States.

Just thirty-two kilometers northeast of the city of Orlando is located Oviedo, the safest small city in the Sunshine State where the cost of crime per capita is only US$202.