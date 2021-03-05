Curtis flowers , who was unjustly detained for 23 years, will receive half a million dollars, the maximum compensation from the state of Mississippi, United States. The man spent more than two decades in prison for a quadruple crime that he did not commit and now fights so that people of color are not unfairly charged and detained.

The 50-year-old spent nearly half his life on death row at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, convicted of the shooting deaths of four people in 1996 at a furniture store, where Flowers had worked for up to about two weeks. before the murders.

The victims, including store owner Bertha Tardy, 59, and employees Robert Golden, 42, Carmen Rigby, 45 and Derrick Stewart, 16, were shot in the head.

Curtis Flowers spent 23 years in prison for crimes he did not commit.

There was very little evidence to charge Flowers and no clear motive for the alleged crime emerged during the investigation. Some experts indicated that there was evidence of more than one person involved in the quadruple homicide, but Flowers was the only person charged.

State law allows a person who was wrongfully convicted of a crime to receive compensation of $ 50,000 per year for each year of incarceration, with a limit of half a million. The funds will be distributed at $ 50,000 annually for the next 10 years.

Flowers was first convicted and sentenced to death in 1997. District Attorney Doug Evans prosecuted that trial and five other record-breaking trials.

Flowers’ first three trials ended in convictions, which were overturned by the state Supreme Court. The fourth and fifth trials ended in mistrial. Flowers was convicted again in 2010 at his sixth trial. That conviction was overturned by the United States Supreme Court in 2019.

Meanwhile, during all that time, Flowers was imprisoned. 23 years in total. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the state would not try the case for the seventh time and released Flowers.

Since 2019 Curtis Flowers has dedicated his time to share his story to raise awareness of racial inequalities in the American criminal justice system.

It has the purpose of creating a foundation that allows to help prisoners who need legal assistance. While in prison, Flowers was able to start a relationship and at the end of March he plans to marry his fiancée.

The NFL announced in December 2020 that players wore helmet stickers to honor Flowers and other “victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct and heroes of social justice.”