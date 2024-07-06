There is mourning in world cycling for the death of the Norwegian cyclist André Drege, Coop-Repsol team rider, who lost his life this Saturday during the fourth stage of the Tour of Austria as a result of a serious fall during a descent.

According to the criteria of

According to information from the race organisers, the cyclist, who turned 25 on 4 May, suffered a serious accident on the descent of the Grossglockner during the queen stage of the race.

Drege received emergency treatment from the race’s medical staff, but little could be done to deal with the serious injuries to the rider’s body, who died minutes later, while the stage was being contested and was won by the Italian Filippo Ganna.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we have to announce the death of André Drege as a result of the serious injuries he suffered following a fall on Saturday during the descent of the Grossglockner in the fourth stage of the Tour of Austria,” the organisers of the event announced on social media.

Drege was Norway’s promise

André Drege He was a 25-year-old cyclist who rode for the Coop-Repsol team in the continental category and began his career in 2022. His good performances had him in the orbit of Jayco AlUla and he was going to have his first experience in the World Tour, the highest category of cycling.

André He was one of the great promises of Norwegian cycling. Drege His achievements include victories in March at the Tour of the South Aegean and the Tour of Rhodes Powered by Rodos Palace. In 2024 he already had seven victories under his belt, including victories at the Visit South Aegean Islands, the Circuit des Ardennes and the Tour du Loir et Cher.

“I have always been fascinated by cycling since I was very young. I have also had parents who were interested in cycling, but who have never cycled at a high level. When I was 14, I was able to try out my father’s road bike and since then I have spent many hours on the bike,” the rider described himself on his team’s website.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS