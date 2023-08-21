Ivan Marcone is one of those players who needed very little time to win over the cement fanseven though he was not part of the Mexican soccer champion team, which ended a drought of more than twenty years.
He arrived in 2018, from Lanús. Club with which he played more than fifty games, leaving pleasant sensations for the fans, to the point of being asked to even be part of the Argentine National Team.
They wanted him in Europe. And in Mexico teams like tigers either America they were also interested in the midfielder. However, he decided Blue Cross and in their first season, under the command of the Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha, they reached the final for the Mexican championship, leaving big teams like Rayados del Monterrey.
The final was lost against América, as in 2013, but the sensations were good. The fans were convinced that if they kept the squad as is, the next tournament they could achieve great things.
Nevertheless, Cruz Azul not only could not emulate what was done in 2018, but also lost important players, such is the case of Ivan Marcone, who signed for Boca Juniors. He spent a couple of seasons with the bosteros and then emigrated to Europe, with Elche in Spain. In 2022 he returned to Argentina, with the troubled Independiente de Avellanedasounded around the world for its financial problems.
Currently the Argentine midfielder is not having a good time with the Red. Every game is torture and the fans can’t take the situation anymore, therefore, after losing a cup match against Colón de Santa Fé, Ivan Marcone was the victim of a loud boo that quickly went viral on social networks, revealing how badly that player is having that, most likely, if he had stayed longer, today he would have been an established footballer in the MX League.
