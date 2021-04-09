British and world leaders expressed their condolences at the news of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. They did it through press releases and on social networks. Here are some of the reactions that highlight the life and legacy of the nobleman, anchor of British royalty.

While the Union flags were hoisted at half mast, and the fronts of Windsor Palace and Buckingham Palace are filling with flowers that are deposited by citizens, reactions to the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh are also arriving. Internet users around the world wrote messages of condolences on social networks. Some, who had the opportunity to speak with him at an event, told their anecdotes.

Heads of government and state, current and past, from various parts of the planet also reacted to the news.

The first, unsurprisingly, was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In front of 10 Downing Street he made a statement to the press. In his speech, he said that Prince Philip “lived an extraordinary life – as a hero of the Second World War – and that he inspired countless young people thanks to the Duke of Edinburgh Prize, but above all, as the loyal consort of Her Majesty the Queen” . The leader added that the “Kingdom is united by this duel and in gratitude.”

Meanwhile, the members of Parliament were summoned this Monday, one day before their recess ended, to pay tribute to Prince Felipe.

Then came the condolences from the Mayor of London. On his Twitter account, Sadiq Khan expressed his condolences to the royal family for the loss of “an extraordinary man” who devoted his life to public service. He also thanked his contribution to the city and the country.

Following the announcement, Scotland discontinued all campaign events for the parliamentary elections on May 6. Nicola Sturgeon, Prime Minister of that country, sent her condolences to the queen and her family.

The Government of Northern Ireland published a statement that also highlights the service that Prince Philip gave to the country, as well as the work of the royal family in building peace and reconciliation between the two nations.

Commonwealth member countries also mourned the departure of the Duke of Edinburgh. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison recalled in a statement Prince Philip’s ties with that country, which he visited more than twenty times.

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, wrote on his Twitter account that the Duke of Edinburgh was “a man of great purpose and conviction” and that he contributed to the social construction of the country and the world. “

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country – and the world. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021



The sports world also sent its condolences to the royal family. Liverpool announced that the club’s flags will be at half mast. The All England Club, where the Wimbledon tournament is held, also issued a statement extolling the “extraordinary legacy” that someone leaves for more than six decades of service.

The news interrupted the press conference of José Mourinho, Tottenham coach, who then sent his condolences to the royal family.

European Union: messages from real homes and governments

On the European continent the reactions were twofold. On the one hand from governments and on the other, from the different royal families. For example, the Belgian royal palace sent its condolences in a message on its Twitter account. Also messages of condolences can be read in the accounts of European leaders such as that of the head of government of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

For his part, Italian President Sergio Mattarella mourned the death of Prince Philip extolling, like so many, his “dedicated service to the crown and the United Kingdom”.

The Duke of Edinburgh, remembered around the world

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his condolences and wrote that he was “an accomplished public official and will be missed in Israel and the entire world.”

That dedication to duty was also extolled by Imran Khan, the Pakistani premier.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences in which he stressed that Prince Philip was a figure respected by the British public as well as a figure of international authority ”, according to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

For its part, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement on behalf of all Americans. In this they applaud the impact of decades of the prince’s work, such as in favor of environmental causes and youth.

The US Congress extends condolences over the passing of Prince Philip, whose life was distinguished by an inspiring ethic of dedicated service. May it be a comfort to Her Majesty & the Royal family that so many mourn with & pray for them at this sad time. – Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 9, 2021



Also Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, tweeted condolences on behalf of the US Congress for a man whose life was an “inspiration of ethics of service to his country.”