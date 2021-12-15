The viral clip of little Pablo and the game his human friend invented: the puppy was always wrong

In the last few days, a video really hilarious, which soon made the rounds of the web. The protagonist is a dog called Pablo, that confuses the chicken nugget with the finger of his human friend! The clip made thousands of people smile.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

To invent games and activities new for our beloved four-legged friends, it is one challenge everyday. It is not easy always keep them closed indoors, especially when there is bad weather.

Little Pablo for example is a 2 year old bulldog, which has always been a lot sweet and loving. However, his human friend says yes heater of all games and always wants to change.

Precisely for this reason the man, a few days ago, published a video on social media, with a real game exhilarating which he invented for the puppy. No one had ever seen him before.

The human friend with a carton box created a small oven and inside, he put several chicken nuggets. He wanted to entertain his dog, but also giving him gods awards.

However, at some point he decided to make it the activity even more complicated. However, she didn’t believe her puppy would be like this difficulty. Seeing it was truly amazing for everyone.

The viral clip of little Pablo, during the game

The man along with the croquette has also used his finger. He wanted to see if the puppy would be able to to recognize the food, but every time he was wrong.

On every occasion bit always the finger of the human friend first. The latter in fact has yelled several times, to let him know he was wrong. Here is the video of what happened below:

The clip obviously became early on viral on the web and many have complimented the man for the brilliant idea that he had. Seeing her puppy’s reaction every time she got it wrong, she did smile thousands of people.