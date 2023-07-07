The agony and pain of the parents of Francesco, the 2-year-old boy who died after falling into the swimming pool

The parents just can’t get over it 2 year old child, who unfortunately lost his life on the evening of Tuesday 4th July after falling into the swimming pool. The mother and father wanted to remember their little one who flew to heaven too soon.

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family of the child are experiencing. A neighbor in hearing the yell out of the father and mother soon intervened for revive himbut eventually died in hospital. Patrick and Stephanie in an interview with The Rest of the Pug they stated:

He was always like this, smiling and sunny and he made everyone fall in love from the first moment they looked at him and started interacting with him. This image speaks of him without needing to add anything else. Francesco was a perfect child both in character and physically. It was every mom and dad’s dream.

With these words the father wanted remember her baby. The mother Stefania, with the broken heart remembering it he said:

Francy loved life, always sang and danced. He was a child always smiling, from the morning. He got up with a smile and went to bed at night with a smile. Always. He always told me, ‘Mom is beautiful’ and ‘Frency is beautiful. He was a glutton.

The heartbreaking death of a 2-year-old boy

The events took place around 21st of Tuesday July. Precisely in the family garden, which is located in the countryside of Sant’Antonio in Mercadellofraction of Novi, in the province of Modena.

The little one was in the garden with the father. The latter was talking to the gardener and in those seconds of distraction, perhaps to get a toy from the swimming pool, recently installed in the courtyard, he precipitated in water.

A neighbor soon intervened after hearing the screams. Being a nurse she has tried to revive him long. Even the doctors tried to do everything possible, but after being transported to the hospital, the little one has lost my life. He would have accomplished 3 years in August.