After 15 days, the 69-year-old lady decided to go home to her loved ones, without forgetting to thank Gianni Morandi

With the war that broke out in Ukraine on February 24, humanity is getting to know its cruelest side, but also its more human side. Dozens and celebrities from the world of entertainment who are making themselves useful to help refugees and among these the name of Gianni Morandi. Here’s what the singer did for a 69-year-old Ukrainian lady.

Guest in one of the episodes of the radio show hosted by Massimo Giletti on broadcaster RTL 102.5, Gianni Morandi recounted his experience.

I hosted a 69-year-old Ukrainian lady for about fifteen days. It wasn’t easy because we couldn’t communicate very well with her, because she only spoke Ukrainian or Russian. She would lock herself in her room, cry and try to talk on the phone with some family members who were still there in Ukraine. Then one morning she woke up and she left because she wanted to go back to Ukraine, to her house, despite the bombs.

In conclusion, the singer said that, once she arrived home, that woman she contacted him thanking him and his family for what they had done for her.

Gianni Morandi but not only

I’m dozens the personalities of music, sport and entertainment in general who are demonstrating theirs more human side during this period, helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war as best they can.

Fedez, for example, donated a refrigerated van capable of transporting medicines that need to be stored at certain temperatures for many kilometers.

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood star, in addition to donating a lot of money to the very active humanitarian associations in Ukraine, visited the children sick and hospitalized Ukrainians al Infant Jesus of Rome.

Keylor Navas, the multi-champion goalkeeper of Europe, currently in force at Paris Saint Germain, has transformed the cinema room of his millionaire house in a kind of shelter. In this way he was able to accommodate about thirty refugees fled from their homes.

In short, in an extremely dramatic historical moment, stories like that of Gianni Morandi and many of his colleagues, fuel the flame of hope in humanity which, despite everything, continues to burn.