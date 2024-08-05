The 17-year-old gymnast Angel Barajas took the silver medal for Colombia this Monday, August 5.

He obtained 14.533 points in the high bar final on Monday, becoming the first Colombian to win a medal in this discipline and tying the gold medal score. The difference was in the execution score.

The gold medal went to Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka with 14,533 points, while the bronze medal was shared by China’s Boheng Zhang and Taiwan’s Chia-Hung Tang with 13,966.

Shortly before the results were announced on Monday, the mother said that, regardless of the outcome, “just being here, for me and for all of Colombia, is already a champion. The rest is just gains.”

Amid tears of happiness, Barajas’ family, from Paris, spoke with Caracol News. “A great emotion because God keeps his promises. God had promised us this triumph for Angel and here we are supporting him.”said Angelica Vivas, the athlete’s mother.

Colombian gymnast Ángel Barajas poses with the silver medal after the men’s high bar final of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Bercy Arena, on Monday, in Paris. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez Photo:EFE Share

“Gymnastics is a highly complex, high-risk sport (…) I have no words, I’m so excited. Thank God we were able to get the medal we longed for,” said another of the family members.

The mother said she had contacted her son the day before the competition: “I spoke to him yesterday and told him to stay calm. He has always been calm.”

It’s 12 years of training, dedication, and commitment; he’s a kid who never misses his training sessions (…) The results are there.

The mother’s words to her son before the competition were: “The most important thing of all is to trust in God and do your full routine. By doing the full routine you know the results,” she said.

The woman recalled that Ángel started in the world of gymnastics at the age of 5: “It’s been 12 years of training, of dedication, of commitment; he’s a child who never misses his training (…) The results are there.”

“I am very happy, very proud of this blessing that Angel has had for Colombia and for the world,” said Angélica Vivas in an interview with Antenna 2, where he also recalled that the Cucuteño started in gymnastics thanks to the recommendation of a neighbor: “A neighbor who saw him doing his things since he was very young recommended that he take him to the coliseum.”

The mother also assured that she remained calm and waited until the last athlete competed before celebrating the results: “I always pray. I don’t declare victory until the last person competes, because in gymnastics anything can happen: a step, a mistake, a fall.”

Angel Barajas wins silver at the Olympics. Photo:EFE Share

