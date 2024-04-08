40-year-old singer and participant in “The Voice” Evgeny Kurgurov committed suicide in Moscow

Honored Artist of Russia, famous opera and pop singer, participant in the show “The Voice” Evgeny Kungurov committed suicide in the center of Moscow. His body was found on the evening of Monday, April 8, in the Presnensky district of the capital.

The singer sent his wife a threatening message

As it became known, the wife of the 40-year-old performer contacted the rescue service. The woman reported that she received a text message from her husband in which he threatened to commit suicide in the apartment. Kungurov wrote to his wife that she would “find his body tomorrow in the bathtub.” After that he stopped answering calls.

The singer's wife called rescuers and police to the scene. Arriving officers found Kungurov’s body below under the windows of the house.

Kungurov had mental problems and alcohol problems

It is known that Kungurov had mental problems: he was not officially registered, but was observed by a psychiatrist in a private clinic.

Moreover, as he writes Telegram– Mash channel, several years ago Kungurov in one of his TV shows talked about the changes in his life with the advent of popularity. According to him, he began speaking at corporate events and receiving large fees. At such performances, according to the singer, he became addicted to alcohol.

The artist is survived by two children

In 2016, Kungurov broke up with his first wife, Natalya Troitskaya. According to the channel, last summer his second wife Irina filed a claim for divorce in the Presnensky Court. However, the application was returned with a note that it was not submitted at the place of permanent registration of the singer. The deceased artist left behind a two-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son from his second marriage.

Evgeny Kungurov is an Honored Artist of Russia, Chechnya and Ingushetia. He was a permanent soloist of the Kaliningrad Musical Theater and a guest soloist of the New Opera Theater. He hosted the “Romance of Romance” program, and also participated in the “One to One!” projects. and “Big Opera”.