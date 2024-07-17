His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today received His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, who is paying a state visit to the UAE.

His Excellency was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his motorcade’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the guest of the country to the podium of honour, and the national anthems of both the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia were played, while the artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome President Joko Widodo’s visit. Folk art groups also presented their heritage shows to celebrate His Excellency’s visit.

Upon the arrival of the procession to the palace, the national aerobatic team, “Emirates Knights”, flew over the palace, forming a picture of the Indonesian flag.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs’ Families; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Trade and Commerce. Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President of the State for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Khalid Mohammed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council, His Excellency Abdullah Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of senior officials in the country.

His Excellency the Indonesian President is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Excellency Luhut Binsar Vandjitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Basuki Hadimologono, Minister of Housing and Public Works, Erick Thohir, Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, His Excellency Husin Bagis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, and a number of senior officials in Indonesia.