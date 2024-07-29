His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile, who began an official visit to the UAE today.

His Excellency was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his motorcade’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied the guest of the country to the podium of honour, and the national anthems of both the UAE and the Republic of Chile were played, while a group of honour guards lined up to salute him, and the artillery fired 21 rounds to welcome His Excellency President Gabriel Boric.

The reception was attended by: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; HH Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; HH Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; HH Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; HH Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; HH Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; HH Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; HH Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; HH Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology; HH Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council in Abu Dhabi; HH Majid Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government; HH Salem Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Chile, and a number of senior officials in the country.

His Excellency the Chilean President is accompanied by an official delegation including His Excellency Alberto Van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nicolas Grau, Minister of Economy, Development and Tourism; Jessica Lopez, Minister of Public Works; Aysen Etcheverry, Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation; His Excellency Patricio Diaz, Chilean Ambassador to the State, and a number of ministers and senior officials in Chile.