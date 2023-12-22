A mother shared the news on social media that his son was accepted into a prestigious universityand it was his reaction upon finding out that captivated and touched users.

Dre'Shon Jackson is an outstanding student in his town, and he had an unforgettable moment when he received the news that was accepted to Harvard Universitynews that filled him with joy and emotion.

In the video, Dre'Shon is in front of a computer, and, accompanied by his family, begins a countdown from ten, which generates expectation about the result. Upon reaching “one,” Dre'Shon delivers the long-awaited news. “I came in,” he says.

The expression of emotions on the part of the young man is noticeable, with cries of joy and amazement he celebrates his entry into the university. The authenticity of his reaction shocked social networksgenerating comments where they congratulated both the student and his mother LaShonda.

“I've heard the saying that if no one laughs at your dreams, you're not dreaming big enough. Well, Dre'Shon had a dream of entering Harvard since he was in seventh grade,” highlights the young man's mother.

https://www.facebook.com/lnesmithjackson/posts/pfbid0HoKXZeWuPA8Y3YwgJ1wnWV8oWDomqTaGpdssRXutPmnFM4gpdP4Y18iPUiLWpSAal

Achieve the impossible, enter a university with low acceptance rates



The publication that accompanies the video was written by his mother, who announced the exciting news and shared the video of the long-awaited moment. She highlights her son's dedication, as well as his academic achievements, emphasizing that Dre'Shon is now part of the select group of students accepted into the prestigious university.

According to LaShonda, her son will be part of the generation that will emerge in 2028, while Harvard only accepts 7 percent of applicants that apply to enter.

“Last year, Harvard had 9,533 students from around the world apply and they only accepted just over 700 students. This year they had 7,922 applicants from all over the world and they only accepted 622 students,” LaShonda explained in her post, in which she emphasizes the pride she feels for her son.