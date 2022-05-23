She was about to fulfill her dream, but because of the wet asphalt Barbara De Donatis lost her life at just 29 years old

A harrowing and unexpected tragedy happened in the province of Brescia, Barbara De Donatis she died at 29, 40 days after her wedding, due to wet asphalt.

Everyone described her as a wonderful woman, graduated from the University of Verona, had found a job as a speech therapist and would soon fulfill her dream: the marriage with Andrea Rizzi.

Last Sunday, the couple went out on their motorcycles, Andrea was driving. The latter, due to the storm and the wet asphalt, has lost control of the vehicle while traveling a curve on the state road 421 in Molveno (Trentino).

The authorities intervened after the tragic accident, began investigations to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the facts. Andrea Rizzi proceeded at a contained speed, the man was well aware of the road conditions and was driving with the utmost caution. Unfortunately, he has lost control of the two-wheeled vehicle.

Barbara De Donatis is slip over the roadway and beyond the guardrail. Although the fall was not violent, the 29-year-old is precipitated into the void. Andrea, on the other hand, had only a few scratches, but he saw his future wife die in front of him.

During the fall, the woman also hit the rocks present. The future husband immediately raised the alarm to the police and rescuers. Then he got back on his bike and tried to to reach his beloved as fast as possible. The 29-year-old he was screaming for help. Unfortunately reaching her, given her position, was not easy at all and in the meantime Barbara has lost consciousness.

After their arrival, health workers tried to save her life and resuscitate her, but in the end they had no other choice. Era too late.

Once transported to the Santa Chiara hospital in Trento, they have declared his death. Andrea Rizzi is still hospitalized, he has not suffered serious injuries, but he is upset for what happened. In July, he was supposed to marry the woman he loved and now she is gone.