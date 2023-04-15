Mexico.- The name of Lionel Messi Currently, it is synonymous with titles, records and many other things, and it is that his career is more than well known, a long stay with Barcelona where he won everything, now with PSG and what to say about the Argentine National Teambut there was a moment in his growth that could have changed everything and that was when a team from the MX League became interested in him.

Although thinking that now the Argentine star can play with a Mexican team is something impossible, many years ago it could have been real when Barcelona itself offered him to one of the teams in the Mexican soccer with the slogan that he “fogueara” since they saw few possibilities for him to play in Spain and they wanted to try it elsewhere.

The club that could have him in its ranks was Necaxa, it was even revealed that the talks took place but after some things in the end it did not happen. This was revealed by the journalist Anselmo Alonso, a faithful follower of the Necaxa Rays who assures that when Messi arrived at La Masía the coaches of the Spanish team did not trust that he would have great relevance in the team.

As the communicator told W Deportes, Necaxa, like Barcelona, ​​did not see great possibilities and everything fell apart. Therefore, the Argentine stayed at Barcelona to continue with his process so that everything that is now known to have happened with Lionel would happen later.

Messi becoming the best player in the history of the Spanish team.

Lionel Messi is currently dreaming of arriving at Barcelona just two years after leaving PSG, although there is also the possibility that he will do so in the MLS where they have been looking for it for a long time but for now it is all a rumor, and in the case of Mexico it is something else

It’s impossible that I can make an offer for him.