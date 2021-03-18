In a match of opportunities for both teams and one of the few open for the return leg in the round of 16, we saw a rare show of aggressiveness at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers were left with one less player in this action in which the Jamaican forward, Kemar Roffe, was with the studs in front and hit the face of the Kolar who had to be substituted after the crash.

The local ‘9’, who had entered after the break, would be sent off with a direct red card for that action. Slavia would end up prevailing in the match and Roofe’s expulsion was joined by his teammate Balogun, who knocked down a rival on the front when he was already yellow. From that direct free the 0-2 would come and the sentence.