The story of Dr. Milanetto, who was part of Dr. Zerbi’s team, who operated on Gianluca Vialli in 2017

Interviewed by Il Messaggero, Dr. Anna Caterina Milanetto told of the first meeting with Gianluca Vialli. In fact, she was part of the team that operated on the former footballer in 2017 in Milan, shortly after the former champion himself discovered the bad disease he was suffering from.

January 6th marked a very sad date for the world of Italian football and sport in general. Gianluca Vialli, former champion of Sampdoria, Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian national team, that day he died forever at the age of 58.

Since 2017 he had been battling a very aggressive form of pancreatic cancerwho despite being faced with the best care, but also with courage and tenacity, finally defeated him and took him away forever.

On Vialli, on his illness and on how he has dealt with it from the beginning, one has recently arrived testimony from a person who got to see Luca up close in one of the most dramatic moments of his life.

This person is the doctor Anna Caterina Milanettoa young but very experienced surgeon, specialized in pancreatic tumors, who was part of the primary team Alessandro Zerbi which operated the former head of delegation of the national team in 2017.

Gianluca Vialli, example for everyone

Above all remember it gaze by Luca Vialli, the doctor. A look that was deep, focused, hopeful, yet concerned at the same time. “He sought from Professor Zerbi, who was next to his bed, some sign of reassurance“.

In the continuation of the interview, the doctor then spoke of Vialli’s family, which was present throughout the coursejust as it should be for any cancer patient.

Finally, he admitted that Vialli was an example for all those who face this situation.