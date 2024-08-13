Yet another accident on State Road 16 near Marzocca, in the locality Senigallia. Two cyclists were hit and then run over by a young driver with a new license. The impact was very violent and there was nothing that could be done for the two cyclists.

The car

Here’s what happened.

Accident in Senigallia: two cyclists hit by a new driver

Just before lunch time, a very bad thing happened road accident near Senigallia. Here, at the height of State Road 16, two cyclists they were hit by aOpel Corsa near a gas station.

The accident

The driver of the car was a young man who had recently obtained his driving licence and who therefore appears to be a newly licensed driverIt is not clear what happened, but the two cyclists, most likely a man and a woman, died instantly.

Their fate is not yet known. identity but it seems that the two were residents in the area and were aged between 30 and 40. The impact on them was tremendous, as were the wounds reported by both.

The dynamics of the accident

A few minutes after the accident, the emergency services were immediately alerted. rescuewho arrived on the scene immediately. They could do nothing but confirm the death of the two cyclists. It also seems that another car was involved in the accident.

Archive photo

One is also slightly compromised third car on which a minor was travelling. All the subjects involved in the accident were transported at the hospital closer to perform the investigations of the case.

At the moment the fault seems to be of the driver of the‘Opel Corsa, which would have invaded the opposite lane, hitting the two unfortunates and then the other cars. Unfortunately, the cyclists have not yet been identified, as they did not have documents with them, but thanks to the discovery of a cell phone and the bike’s GPS it will be possible to recover all the information.