That magnificent goal is worth much more than the 2-0 win against Burnley and qualification for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. It is as good as his three goals in the World Cup with England, it is worth as much as a confirmation: Marcus Rashford is back. As a talent, as a striker with the desire (and potential) to rock the world. The one that Manchester United would like to lock down but for now is content to have under contract until June 2024 instead of 2023.