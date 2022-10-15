A shocking video, the one broadcast during the last episode of 2 pmbefore Piera Maggio. Words that came from the mouth of one of the people who at the time was in charge of the investigations to search for his beloved child.

Credit: 2 pm

This is an interview withformer chief prosecutor Alberto Di Pisa. To the microphones of the broadcast, she revealed:

I understand that he was selling drugs, it’s not that he is a family … You, the Maggio! Eh… she’s a subject, don’t think she’s… a subject… now she’s refined. Go to ‘Who has seen it’, all made up, hair … The subject is what it is … But it appeared to us. We generally do investigations, on the personality, on the background … the police, … it appeared to us that … he was not really a clear subject.

Words that shocked everyone, Italy, the conductor, Giacomo Frazzitta and Piera Maggio in person. She revealed herself to be really angrya former chief prosecutor, who already had prejudices towards him at the time.

Today she asks for them to come to her show the dossiers the investigation into his person and the fact that he was a drug dealer. He wants to see them, he wants to read them, he wants to know which person has indicated it as a not very clear subject. And Piera Maggio underlines an important thing. The missing child, she could be the daughter of even the worst person on the face of the earth, she went sought outside of any family context. Because we are talking about a minor.

I’m black on this thing, but black black black. Because? This is a very serious fact. Already very serious regardless of what it is … that he can, who gave him. I want to know who gave him this file and above all a chief prosecutor, who does such a job and has that mentality, the prejudices against me.

I remember when Dr. Di Pisa took his place in the prosecutor’s office, I asked my lawyer to make a request to introduce me. We went there, me and Frazzitta. I didn’t have a person in front of me… it was as if I had Jessica’s lawyer in front of me. Because her attitude towards me was such that I left there crying. I got a bad impression of the new path with the new prosecutor. That prosecutor felt that Jessica Pulizzi should be sent to trial.

Piera Maggio vented, she told how she felt abandoned. If at the time someone produced false papers about him as a person, leading the former chief prosecutor to talk like this today, he wants to know.