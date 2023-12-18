Patrizia Pellegrino talks to Verissimo about her missing brother: “He was a drug addict, it was a liberation”, these are the words of the TV presenter who speaks with an open heart.

The presenter was a guest of Silvia Toffanin's TV lounge, on Verissimo Patrizia Pellegrino, who talks about her missing brother. He had a drug addiction, he was a drug addict. It was absolutely not easy for the family to be close to him. She's ashamed to say it, but when she's gone it was a liberation for all those who suffered for him.

Patrizia Pellegrino, ai microphones by Verissimo, he told about his life. She spoke of the numerous losses that have marked her existence, but also of the arrival of her third daughter, who is called Arianna.

Unfortunately not only joys in its existence. Patrizia Pellegrino also told about the first child that she had to say goodbye to forever when the little one was only six days old.

When Riccardo was born, a friend of mine gave me a bonsai without flowers in the hospital. I was over the moon, I had forgotten everything at that moment. After six days, they tell me that my son Riccardo is no longer here, that he is dead. I felt like I was dying too, I couldn't breathe anymore. At that moment my gaze fell on that bonsai that had no flowers. Those plants take years before they can flower. Yet that little flower was there, as big as a daisy. It was a divine sign, God was telling me that my time would come

Patrizia Pellegrino and her missing brother: she was addicted to narcotics

The TV presenter also spoke about Aldo, her drug-addicted brother who made the whole family suffer. He was very good, he was a DJ and was very well known in Naples.