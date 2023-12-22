Two brothers were arrested for the Rosolino Celesia crime. The 22-year-old was hit by several gunshots

He was a dreamer, a boy with a great future ahead of him, whose life was suddenly cut short, in a nightclub in Palermo. Rosolino Celesia he was only 22 years old.

The dramatic story happened on the night of last December 20th, in front of the public toilets of a disco in Palermo. Rosolino Celesia was hit by some shots weaponafter a discussion that arose during the evening.

In a matter of seconds, the 22-year-old's life was shattered forever and his big dreams spread their wings towards the sky. The young man was rescued and urgently taken to hospital. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained immediately appeared very serious. Doctors have tried to do everything possiblebut shortly after admission to the health facility, his heart stopped.

Rosolino Celesia was a dreamer

Rosolino was a dreamy boy, who all his life wanted to play in Serie A. He wore the shirt of Trapani, Turin and Palermo. Then, two years ago he chose to take a break and hung up his shoes. He wanted to dedicate himself to something else, discover his future. That future that someone, from one day to the next, interrupted forever.

Two brothers arrested

It would appear that the victim had long-standing strained relationships with two brothers. A 17 year old and a 22 year old now arrested and charged with crime and illegal possession of a firearm. The first news that emerged spoke of a previous fight between the three, which had broken out a month earlier. However, the reasons that led to a tragedy that no one will ever forget are still unclear. The investigations are still ongoing.

Numerous messages appeared on the web, published by many people, even by those who did not know Rosolino. He had heartbreaking words, affection for his family and anger. Anger that another young life has been taken, at just 22 years old, for trivial reasons.