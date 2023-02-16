The background on Bastian, Ilary Blasi’s boyfriend: “He was a butler”

Check out a background on Bastian Muller-Pettenpohl, the new boyfriend of Ilary Blasi: described by the Italian press as a “rich heir” and “businessman”, the man may not be exactly the “scion” that was believed.

As revealed by Todaywho went to Wächtersbach, 60 kilometers from Frankfurt am Main, the family business, which deals with drilling and digging wells, is said to be a modest company with a turnover of just over 2 million euros, 16 employees and over 500 thousand euros of profits in 2021.

The company, however, would also have bank debts of 1.5 million euros, one of which to be repaid within a year, and just 60 thousand euros of cash on hand.

“They are no longer the Pettenpohls they used to be. Here there are spas born thanks to their excavations at the end of the 19th century. In the 1960s they also worked in the Middle East,” the mayor of the city told the Italian weekly.

Bastian has also started his own business, which deals with the production of illuminated signs, while from 2007 to 2015 he worked as a butler in St. Moritz.

“They help customers with shopping, but they also act as chauffeurs and are available 24/7,” said Michael Lehnort, the director of the Carlton Hotel in St. Moritz.