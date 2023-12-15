After 6 years a 17 year old boy presented himself to the police claiming to be Alex Batty, the 11 year old kidnapped in 2017

Alex Batty he was found alive after 6 long years. He was 11 years old when he was kidnapped and removed from his family. Today he is a 17 year old boy who appeared before the police and told his story.

If years ago, Alex Batty went on holiday to Marbella with mother and grandfather, who were 37 and 58 years old at the time. They were supposed to return after two weeks, but they disappeared. Grandma, at the time legal guardian of the 11-year-old, reported him missing. According to him, his mother and grandfather had settled in that place to live a “alternative lifestyle“. And that it was a kidnapping in the family.

For years no trace of Alex Batty

The police searched for him for years, but they never managed to find the slightest trace of the minor. Today some shocking news arrived, his case was now forgotten. A boy appeared before the police in Revel, near Toulouse, claiming to be Alex Batty and telling his story. He did not present any documents, but the agents made it known that his history and his appearance they correspond to the child who disappeared 6 years ago.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old boy fled a rural “spiritual community” located in the foothills of the Pyrenees and lived in tents and caravans.

The police are trying to find out as many details as possible on the years of disappearance of the minor. It is not yet clear what the location of the mother and grandfather is or where the two are at the moment. The agents they will provide new details in a few days.