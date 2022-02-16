CDMX.- In 2016, two years before Andrés Manuel López Obrador achieved his victory in the 2018 elections, the then president of Mexico Enrique Peña Nieto (EPN) warned that if AMLO arrived, the Federal Executive could have a speech similar to that of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro they used to consecrate themselves in Venezuela.

In an interview for Ciro Gómez Leyva, on Imagen TV, which circulated and was supported on Twitter by detractors of the Fourth Transformation, Angélica Rivera’s ex-husband assured that the actions of the leaders in the South American country is not very different from the speech that AMLO used at that time as a presidential candidate.

“It is such a similar speech, a formula so similar that the concern is that since this is the speech that prospers, tomorrow we will have a Mexico that instead of advancing as has been happening for the last 25 years, then we will not look like Venezuela” Peña Nieto said.

Read more: “He is raving about the Wellbeing Mansion”, Loret de Mola talks about AMLO

On the way Chavez and Maduro govern, the PRI said that “they have upheld the change to a populist rhetoric where everything is made easy for the population but they are never told how the issue will be resolved.”

EPN added that these methods “end up killing initiatives, they end up killing institutions, they end up destroying democracies, they end up imprisoning those who oppose the government,” he expressed in 2016 as “warning” of what could happen with AMLO.

In full 2022 political scientists and journalists who are experts in politics from Mexico and other countries affirm that the López Obrador government has had an economic influence on investment with initiatives such as the electricity reform, it has imprisoned or tried to imprison opponents and institutions such as the trust have disappeared public ProMéxico, the National Entrepreneur Institute (Inadem), among others.