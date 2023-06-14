A Belgian man pulled off the prank of a lifetime when he faked his own death and attended her funeral by alighting from a helicopter instead of being transported by hearse.

TikToker David Baerten, along with his wife and children, decided to orchestrate the death to prank loved ones and see who really cared about the 45-year-old.

To spread the news of Baerten’s “death,” one of his sons took to social media and wrote a tribute to his father. “I’ve been working on this project for a year,” said the Liège native. .

To fool everyone, Ragnar even went so far as to publish a video of his emotional daughter asking her father to come back, which he then did by landing in a helicopter in the middle of the ceremony. “With this experiment I wanted to give people a life lesson and show that it is not necessary to wait for someone to die to visit him,” he told the Belgian site Sudinfo, defining his gesture “a social experiment”.