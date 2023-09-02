He wants to set fire to a bar to get justice after his son’s death, the managers stab him

A settling of scores ended in blood. A man died in Ferrara last night following a violent scuffle in a club in via Bologna.

The victim, 42-year-old Davide Buzzi, allegedly went to the Big Town bar with the intention of setting fire to the establishment. Instead, he would have died following a fight that broke out with the owner of the restaurant and his father, in which he was stabbed. The 22-year-old who accompanied him was also injured, in turn stabbed in the stomach. The couple had arrived in a black BMW, left parked in the middle of the street, carrying with them a large red tank containing flammable liquid.

Based on what has been reconstructed so far, the 42-year-old held the owners of the bar responsible for the death of his 19-year-old son, who had lost his life in the night between 12 and 13 August in via Bologna, following an illness. The accusation is that they had not called for help.

In an attempt to avenge the young man’s death, Buzzi would have tried to set fire to the place, with the help of his son’s cousin. Following the scuffle, Buzzi remained on the ground with a disfigured face and cuts to his neck and chest. He was intubated on the spot by rescuers, but died shortly after his arrival at the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital. The 22-year-old who was with him had instead managed to get away on his own, before being rescued by the 118 doctors.