The star striker of the tigers, André-Pierre Gignac, is motivated by the good moment of both him and the team in general so far in the tournament. Now, the good news does not stop, and the French attacker will be able to be in the competitions of concachampions and of League Cupwhere the feline club will participate.
According to information from the journalist Vladimir GarciaGignac will now be able to travel with the team for matches to be held in the United States.
It was in an interview where the ‘Big Mac’ stated that they want to be champions in both competitions, assuring that they want to ‘go for everything’.
“Let’s hope, we have a conca, we want to win it, we have the Campeones Cup. The board of directors did what they needed to do to compete in all the competitions and we go for everything, I have always gone for everything, sometimes you can, sometimes you win , sometimes you lose. With this highly competitive group we want to go for everything’he pointed out.
Why couldn’t Gignac play in the US?
Previously, the French striker could not play on US territory because he does not have the full Covid-19 vaccine schemeThis is due to the beliefs of the European footballer.
The games that Tigres will play in the United States are against Orlando City, on Tuesday, March 7 at the ‘Volcán’, and the return on Wednesday, March 15, at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
