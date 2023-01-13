The Colombian attacker Duvan Vergara He had a severe cruciate ligament injury to one of his knees at the beginning of 2021, which prevented him from seeing activity practically the entire year with Club de Fútbol Monterrey.
Fortunately for him, he has been able to fully recover and has returned to the pitch, for which he has expressed his happiness and enthusiasm at having returned to activity, stating that he is focused and eager to recover his rhythm and level after several months of absence.
Next February it will be one year since he was injured and at first it was said that it would be about six months for his return, but in October he suffered a relapse that forced him to take a few steps back in his recovery and postpone his return even more. , but was finally able to return for the start of Clausura 2023.
After his official return to the fields at minute 70 on matchday 1 of the Clausura 2023, the coffee grower shared these words on his social networks.
“It was not easy, they were very hard days that I had to go through, but the desire and the desire to return were stronger. Grateful to God who allowed me again after so long to play and be in the stadium with the people in the stadium and feel their affection. When I entered the stadium and my name came up on the screen, because I really was aware of every little thing, after so much I wanted to feel everything; I imagined it like this. Now here to go, not a step back ; grateful to the fans.”
– Duván Vergara in social networks.
Added to that, Vergara gave a statement to POSTASportsculminated the meeting, where he detailed his evolution and the role he has been taking within the group: “The important thing is that I am adding and we hope to be at the top to contribute to the team“, he mentioned.
“In the first match I feel that the team played an excellent game, we didn’t score the goals, and in the end they win because they score more”, expressed the Colombian, after the defeat at home, where they were vastly superior to the rival, but could not make a score.
“We have to win, we have to add, because the results speak for themselves, the important thing is that the team wants to work and do things well. The preparation games are serious, but we have to focus on the league right now, recover those points that we lost at home and add up”, assured.
