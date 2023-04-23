A man was surprised by police officers Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) when he tried to steal the metal lid of a strainer in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, for which he was arrested.

This Saturday, uniformed members of the Auxiliary Police carried out security and surveillance tours in the Buenavista neighborhoodwhen they were alerted by the radio frequency as a person on the public highway was crouching on the asphalt tape and manipulating a sewer in the Camelia and Zaragoza street.

After going to the place and realizing that the man tried to steal the lid of the strainerwas transferred before the agent of the Public Ministry, who will be in charge of defining his legal situation, as well as initiating the respective investigation file.

The theft of drains has generated flat tires, damage to vehicles and, most seriously, falls of pedestrians and cyclists, which in some cases, becomes deadly.

For this crime, a sanction is established in accordance with Article 224 of the Penal Code for Mexico City, in section III of section A, for those who commit robbery against urban equipment and furniture in the capital of the country.

What are the penalties for stealing strainer caps?

The capital Congress approved modifications to reform and add articles 131, 224, 241 bis and 243 of the capital Penal Code.

With this, the sanctions for those who steal public drains will be the following:

From 50 to 100 thousand pesos

A penalty of three to seven years in prison

In addition, sanctions are added for whoever “possesses, dismantles, sells, alienates, trades, traffics, pledges, receives, transfers, uses or hides instruments, objects or products of urban furniture and/or urban equipment, product of theft.”

In this case, the fines will be:

Four to nine years in prison.

And from 100 to 143 days of fine.

Thus, the sanctions correspond to the daily salary earned by a person who commits this crime. However, taking into account that the daily national minimum wage is 207.44 pesos, the fines could go from 20 thousand 744 to 29 thousand 663 pesos.

In addition, the sanctions could be increased by up to half if the theft of furniture, in this case of drains, grilles, signs and lights, means a risk to the safety and life of people.