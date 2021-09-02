He wanted to set the ex’s house on fire: 18-year-old arrested with a bottle of gasoline

He was on his way with a bottle of gasoline to his ex-partner’s house, after threatening to set her on fire with his son. An 18-year-old from Paternò, in the province of Catania, was arrested last night by the carabinieri, who intervened on the recommendation of the girl’s family after yet another threat. The young man, who had gone to their home claiming to see his son, born last February after living together for about two years, had already been denounced by the girl in August because he had attacked her while they were in a friend’s house, procuring them injuries healed in 20 days according to the doctors of the Paternò emergency room to which she had gone. The girl then received numerous voice messages in which the ex threatened to set her on fire along with the child.

Last night he presented himself in front of the girl’s parents’ house, where she had returned to live after the end of the cohabitation, punching the door. “I’ll kill you all,” he yelled as he walked away from the house. The parents immediately called the carabinieri, who found the boy and arrested him in flagrant crime for mistreatment in the family. The young man would in fact have confirmed to the carabinieri that he intended to put his threats into practice.