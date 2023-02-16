In Chinaa man who murdered his son after accidentally stabbing him with a katana, a curved, single-edged, pointed saber used by samurai, was sentenced by a judge to 12 years in prison.

The EFE agency revealed that during the trial, Yang Junming claimed that he was trying to “motivate” his 13-year-old son to study more. The minor died in a hospital after losing too much blood.

EFE compiled information from the local press, according to which the Mianyang court, in Sichuan province, determined that Junming used a Japanese sword used by samurai to cut his son.

The event occurred on January 7 of last year, when the parent held an online meeting with the child’s teacher in which he was informed of the latter’s poor academic performance at school.

After calling out his son for being “too lazy,” Yang, who had divorced the mother years earlier, he decided to grab the katana because, according to him, he was provoked by the answer his son gave him.

“I got so angry that I took a Japanese samurai sword and went to stab him,” Yang told Judge Yang in statements reported by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post.

The young man suffered a 10-centimetre-long wound on his waist that caused his death due to loss of blood despite the surgeons’ attempt to close it.

“I just wanted to scare him, I did the worst with the best motivation,” Yang told police about the incident.

However, forensic examinations discovered that the boy had other, older injuries, indicating that he had been beaten on other occasions before his death.

This case has caused a wave of criticism of the father on the Asian giant’s social networks in which the appropriateness of the sentence is debated.

“”Use a katana to scare a child? There is something wrong with this guy’s mind,” said a user on Weibo, the equivalent of Twitter in China, censored in the Asian country.

Fernando Umana Mejia

Writing LATEST NEWS

