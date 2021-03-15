Image: AP

“He wanted to say thank you”

Yo-Yo Ma, American cellist with Chinese and French roots, passed the waiting time for the corona vaccination with a short concert for himself and others. While the sixty-five-year-old was recovering on Saturday after the second dose at a vaccination center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, he began playing “Ave Maria” and Bach’s Suite No. 1 on the cello he had brought with him. “He wanted to say thank you,” said Richard Hall, director of the vaccination center, the “Berkshire Eagle”. Yo-Yo Ma, who lives in Cambridge, a suburb of Boston, repeatedly made surprise appearances to distract people during the pandemic. In the summer, for example, the Grammy Award winner played on the trailer of a truck for nurses. A few weeks ago he also recorded a version of the classic “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by the composer duo Rodgers and Hammerstein with Kathryn Scott in order to raise money for musicians in the corona crisis. (ceh.)