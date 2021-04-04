Neither theft of the century nor millionaire loot. A thief tried to break into a sheet metal and paint shop in the Buenos Aires town of San Nicolás, but got caught in the chimney and had to cry out for help. He had to be rescued by firefighters in the area and was arrested.

As if it were a scene taken from a movie, the criminal tried to enter on Friday night, when the place was already closed and there were no people working. However, his plan did not go well. In the pipe – narrow, by the way- got stuck with the motor base and couldn’t get out. He then began to shout for help, after which the neighbors approached and called the police and the fire brigade.

Carlos, in charge of the workshop, told All News the unusual situation he experienced: “On Friday at 9 pm the neighbors called me saying that there was someone inside the fireplace screaming for help, that he was drowning, suffocating and that he was afraid of dying.”

In this regard, he continued: “It turns out that there is a corridor where scrap metal is stored. He got in there and wanted to go into the workshop later. But it is impossible to enter through the chimney, because it has a motor”.

The man was rescued after several hours.

The owner of the premises assured that the man broke the chimney to get in, without noticing that there were security cameras. “We have cameras everywhere. We do not know if he was with an accomplice, on Monday we will know,” he said.

Carlos also said that the residents of the neighborhood have a WhatsApp group, where they are in permanent contact with incidents of insecurity. It was then that they heard the screams of the criminal and decided to approach and call the police.

Finally, after the work of the troops, the man could be rescued and was detained, at the disposal of the Justice.

