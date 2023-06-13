The latest quarrel between Raffaele Caiazzo and his son-in-law would concern the GPS installed on the car used by the 29-year-old, but registered to his father-in-law

New details emerge on the story of the double crime that took place last Thursday in Sant’Antimo, in the Neapolitan area. Raffaele Caiazzo he intended to spy on his son-in-law Luigi Cammisa through the gps of the black box installed on the car used by the 29-year-old, but registered to the 44-year-old.

After the initial shock of what happened to Sant’Antimo in the early morning hours of last Thursday, they are now trying to rebuild all minimal details of the story and above all the reasons that led a 44-year-old man to carry out a similar massacre, destroying his family and that of his children.

In the hearing to validate the arrest of Raffaele Caiazzo, accused of the double murder of Luigi Cammisa and Maria Brigida Pesacane, the testimony reported by Alfredo, son of Raffaele Caiazzo and husband of Maria Brigida.

The 24-year-old confirmed the stop belief of his father on the alleged relation between his wife and brother-in-law. Fantasies they would have destroyed family relationships.

However this conviction, according to Raffaele’s own children and also according to his wife, could have been only one Excuse me. An attempt to separate Alfredo from her wife Maria Brigida, since he himself had fallen in love with her.

This perversion had led him in the past, during a family party, even to make one jealousy scene and to invent that between him and Bridget there had been sexual intercourse and advances on her part.

The last quarrel would have taken place the evening before the double crimewith Anna and Alfredo Caiazzo who had decided, exasperated, to end all relations with their father and also prevent him from seeing his grandchildren.

Like Raffaele Caiazzo he wanted to spy on the geneno

During his interrogation, the killer father-in-law also spoke of a carregistered to him but in full possession of his son-in-law Luigi Cammisa.

To unmask the alleged relationship that Luigi had with Brigida, Raffaele wanted at all costs the pin which would allow him to access the app connected to the gps of the black box installed on the aforementioned car.

Pin that Luigi did not want to provide it. This would have been the straw that would have overflowed the vase of man’s wrath, which resulted a few hours later with the double homicide that shook Italy.