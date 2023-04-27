Home page World

A Canadian actor spent $220,000 on surgeries to look like a K-pop star. Now he died at the age of 22 after his twelfth beauty operation.

Seoul – He really wanted to look like Jimin, singer of the most successful South Korean K-pop group BTS. For this, Saint Von Colucci went under the knife a dozen times. The twelfth operation was to be his last. Because the Canadian actor died at the age of 22 as a result of complications after a complex cosmetic procedure on his jaw.

A 22-year-old actor has died after undergoing his 12th cosmetic surgery to look like a K-pop star. (Iconic image) © Ioritz Lopez/imago

Because he wanted to look like a K-pop star: actor dies after twelfth facial surgery – at 22

As his spokesman said on Monday DailyMail reported, Quebec-born Saint Von Colucci was scheduled to undergo surgery Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had had in November. But the 22-year-old died in a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning.

What is K pop?

“K-Pop” is an abbreviation for “Korean Pop”.

K-pop originated in South Korea in the early 1990s when pop music producers began mixing traditional Korean music with Western pop.

K-pop really caught on in the 2000s, when singing groups like TVXQ and Super Junior thrived. Since then, K-pop has become a major export for South Korea.

The K-Pop genre includes not only music, but also dance, fashion, and visual art elements such as music videos.

The K-pop industry is known for its lavishly produced music videos, elaborate choreography, and flashy outfits. The music is often presented by singing groups or boy bands and girl groups made up of young talented singers and dancers.

K-pop has a very dedicated fan base, and its stars often have huge followings around the world.

Beauty procedures for $ 220,000: Canadian actor wanted to look like a K-pop star

As the DailyMail reported the young artist contracted an infection from the implants, was intubated due to the complications and died hours later. “It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” the British daily quoted his press adviser Eric Blake, who has worked with the young actor since March 2022, as saying.

He said Von Colucci underwent a total of 12 cosmetic procedures over the past year, including jaw surgery, implants, a face lift, rhinoplasty, eye lift, eyebrow lift, lip reduction and some other minor surgeries. The Canadian spent a total of 220,000 dollars, the equivalent of around 200,000 euros, on the beauty corrections. On the other hand, they mutate 17,000 euros that a German paid for the overhauled bodyalmost silly.

K-Pop fan Saint Von Colucci: Actor (22) felt “discriminated against” because of his western appearance

Blake reports that his client knew how risky the jaw implant surgery would be, but he insisted on having it done anyway. “He was very insecure about his face,” Blake says. “He had a very square jawline and chin and didn’t like the shape because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape like a lot of Asians have .”

With dark blonde hair, blue eyes, a height of 1.80 m and a weight of approx. 83 kg, the actor was “very unhappy about his appearance”, according to his press advisor: “It was very difficult for him in South Korea to get a job and he felt discriminated against because of his Western appearance”. Also GNTM candidate Theresia Fischer endured a horror operation for “recognition and love”..

Death after 12 surgeries: Canadian actor set to play K-pop star in drama

In June, Von Colucci was set to start filming Korean drama Pretty Lies, in which he was rumored to be playing BTS’ K-pop star Jimin for a US streaming network. Though he couldn’t give too many details, he said the eight-episode series is set to air on a major US streaming network in October. “He was very, very excited and worked really hard,” Blake said. Colluci’s ambitious goal of bringing his appearance as close as possible to that of his idol now had to be paid for with his life. (Ulrik Hagen)