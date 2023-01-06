The harsh and heartbreaking post of Ryan’s dad, after seeing the version change of his acquired grandfather: his words

For the little one’s family Ryan, the beaten child, this is a very delicate moment. In addition to waiting for the news from the hospital, they also had to listen to the change of version of the mother’s partner, who denied any involvement of her.

Louis C., in the program that is broadcast on Rai Uno, Live Lifehe spoke with one of the correspondents and it was in the interview that he changed his version.

He said he actually didn’t never touched the child and that for him it is his life. He considers them just like his grandchildren. Ryan’s dad, on hearing those words, posted a tough guy post on his Facebook profile, in which he wrote:

I was shocked by the story in which that b… and how he claims to be innocent, but with what courage, despicable being, do you declare your innocence? After 10 hours of interrogation you said you had kicked, punched and beaten my son and on live TV you denied it.

How dare you continue to pass the buck, without being mature enough to take your own blame. How dare you fail to admit to the whole world that you are two monsters. Especially after fractured eight vertebrae, broken ribs that punctured a lung causing a hemorrhage. Also, having fractured a spleen and caused a compound fracture in his arm, with which my son defended himself with all his might. While your real intent was only to make him lose his life.

The reconstruction of the story of little Ryan

It was the December 19th last year, when little Ryan and his little brother were entrusted to their paternal grandmother. The partner of the latter in a fit of anger, went against the 6-year-old boy, who had a fever.

From his account he beat him first with gods kicked and then used the stick of a tent. Little Ryan managed to escape by taking refuge in the courtyard of the condominium, alone and barefoot.

When the father saw him and asked the mother what had happened to him, the two gentlemen said that perhaps he had run over him a pirate car. However, the truth only came out several days later, when the acquired grandfather admitted his own in an interrogation faults.